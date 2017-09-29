3 Ways the Best Leaders Set Themselves Apart

Great leaders are in great demand, whether a coach for a football team, a CEO for a corporation or a general for the Army.

But in many cases people are mistaken about what makes a good leader. Often, leadership is viewed as being able to establish resources and priorities to acquire worthwhile goals.

While that’s part of it, true leadership involves a lot more than that.

Actual leadership deals more with inspiration than simple productivity. For leaders to be truly inspirational, they have to adapt and adopt different leadership styles at different stages in business.

If the leader is not able to adapt to the rapidly changing environment, the whole organization might suffer losses. The key thing to remember is that people want to be led by example so they can follow suit. That means it’s up to the leader to set the tone and the attitude for how to handle the challenges the team inevitably will face.

So what are some of the traits and attitudes leaders need if they want to motivate their teams so that they perform at the highest levels? They include:

Your confidence inspires others. If you can convince yourself that you can do it, then the rest of the world will automatically be convinced. It makes a big difference in how people see you and react to you when you exude confidence. The saying, "Don't let them see you sweat," certainly applies to being a leader.

Supporting your team pays off. Getting the chance to help others is the opportunity to help yourself in disguise. When you provide employees what they need in order to reach and exceed their potential, the result will be high performance levels and loyalty. That's good for you and the organization as a whole.

Leadership is never about using the brute force of authority to force your ideas down other people’s throats. This is not the forte of the real leader. In fact, it’s quite the contrary. True leaders work only to better the society around them and the world at large.

Mayur Ramgir is the author of “Evolve Like a Butterfly: A Metamorphic Approach to Leadership.” He is an award-winning author, speaker, innovator and entrepreneur who currently serves as president and CEO of Boston-based software development company Zonopact Inc.