Corporate perks for Fido

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 16:00
Author: 
Paul Nolan

Millennials are the country’s largest pet-owning demographic, overtaking Baby Boomers in 2017. The shift to working from home has caused many previous petless households to adopt an animal. Companies are taking notice and responding by incorporating pet-friendly perks into their employee policies.

Never mind bring-your-dog-to-work days, The Wall Street Journal reports that companies are offering employees everything from an extra week of paid leave for new pet owners to $200 or more in pet store gift cards, telehealth veterinary services and pet-sitting.

The CEO of a veterinary telehealth service told WSJ that a financial services company contacted her to set up pet care as part of its benefits package. Some companies, she says, are finding that 70% of their employees have pets while only 44% have children. “The benefits balance is way off. Pets are the new dependents that employers are recognizing.”

Current Issue

Click to view the current issue:

Click here to subscribe today!

Editor's Notebook

Paul Nolan

As this issue’s content came together, it seemed more appropriate than ever to use questions for headlines and introductory paragraphs. The COVID-19 outbreak has left most of us with more questions than answers, and the answers we get change weekly or even more rapidly.

continue >>

Engage

You invested countless hours planning and executing the perfect sales incentive program. The awards selection captured attention immediately. The...

continue >>

Micro Coaching Videos

Click to view Micro Coaching Videos with Tim Hagen:

  1. “Coaching Sales People”
  2. “Coaching to Sales Forecast”
  3. “Price Objections”
  4. ...all videos

Closers (...by Sony)

Laura Vanderkam

In the WFH environment, managers would be wise to manage to the task, not the clock, says Laura Vanderkam, author of “The New Corner Office: How the Most Successful People Work From Home.” Read our Q&A.

continue >>

Lift (...by Seiko)

How important are end-of-month/quarter/year dates for sales revenues? On one level, they’re everything. Deadlines drive activity. On another level,...

continue >>

Free Whitepapers

SMMConnect Webinar Sponsorships

Learn about SMM's Webinar opportunities:

Digital Sponsors