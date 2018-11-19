How to Write a Compelling Media Kit That Sells

Since you’re representing a brand, you need to market yourself to your audience and potential clients. This is not an easy task, but if successful, it can lead to a profitable, long-term collaboration with the best partners.

A media kit is a promotional tool that contains useful information about your product or service, website, current partners, advertising, or marketing opportunities. Use it as your resume to introduce yourself and describe what your brand is about. A successful media kit makes a good first impression on your potential collaborators. As a result, it paves the way for more sales.

A media kit should be both informative and concise at the same time. It can take the form of a Word or PDF document, image, audio, or video, depending on your preferences. As a promotional tool, it serves the function of increasing brand awareness and promoting partnerships and new products and services. Companies will take you more seriously and you’re able to introduce your brand more effectively.

What you should include in your media kit?

1. Introduction

Provide a brief description of your brand; who you are and what is important to you. You should remember to include your logo, describe your website and target market, and provide a brief version of your biography to create credibility.

2. Services

Add a detailed description of your services to give potential clients a better idea of what exactly you’re looking for, whether it’s giveaway posts, banners, or keyword advertising, for example. Potential collaborators appreciate detailed information. It’s your job to convince them that you have something useful to offer that will add value to their brand.

3. Audience

Go deeper to further convince your new clients. A more detailed description of your audience profile should include demographics such as age, gender, income level, marital status, geographic areas, hobbies, and interests.

It’s also a good practice to mention your company website statistics and reach under this section. You can incorporate your site information from Google Analytics, including page views and rank and number of unique visitors. You can mention the number of your social media followers and subscribers as well.

4. Pricing

Revealing your rates is optional. Some choose not to include them, for example if their rates vary significantly depending on the type of work. If you prefer to use customized rates, you may want to opt out from this practice. You can also consider including promotions, discounts and deals to lure in more collaborators.

5. Current partnerships

To increase your credibility, make sure to include a list of your current partnerships. Potential new clients are curious about other brands that you have worked with in the past. Maybe you also want to describe some of your most successful projects with these partners to give an idea of what you can do.

6. Testimonials

A good way to step up your game in terms of credibility is to have testimonials. What others say about you is highly valuable information to potential partners. The quality of your services is their priority.

7. Contact information

Be sure to share your contacts. Let people know what’s the best way contact you.

How to sell your media kit

Now that you’re familiar with the contents of your media kit, you should learn how to sell it to clients. Let’s take it up a notch and look at some additional steps that you can take to optimize your media kit.

Write quality content

The content on your website is what matters. This is why you need to make sure that your content is always polished. The first impression that a potential collaborator has when clicking on a link to your page makes all the difference. In case your content could use some enhancement, there are many tools and services available for this purpose. You might want to check the following:



Grammarly - a proofreading application that identifies errors in spelling, punctuation, grammar, word choice, and style.

- a proofreading application that identifies errors in spelling, punctuation, grammar, word choice, and style. Grammar Girl - a writing blog and podcast that offers tips for people on how to improve their writing skills and avoid common mistakes.

Handmadewritings - a website providing editing and writing services for a wide range of topics.

Readable - a text analysis tool that analyzes your content for readability, keyword density and other useful statistics.



Mind your target advertisers

Keep in mind that your target readers or followers are not the same as your target advertisers. People who read your media kit have a different objective than those who are interested in your actual content. Adjust your style and angle accordingly.

Be informative and concise

Do your best to balance between being informative and concise. Since your target advertisers might know nothing about you prior to reading your media kit, try to include all the necessary information. Keep in mind, however, that advertisers are busy people so keep it short. Media kits are about clarity, as concluded by this Forbes article about making a good press kit.

Don’t forget visuals

Images are powerful. Engage the people reading your media kit by adding visual elements to enhance your message. As mentioned in our earlier post about digital marketing content, if you can appeal to the eyes of someone, you might be able to appeal to their mind, too.

Let them know you’re professional

Let your audience know that you’re a professional. Make your media kit uniform, using the same colors, design, and font. Avoid long paragraphs, keep your text smooth and easy to read, and use titles, subheadings and bullets.

Use these guidelines listed above to create your own successful media kit that will attract new collaborators. If you feel that you need some help with writing your media kit, you can check this Free Press Kit Maker from Adobe Sparks. With this tool, you can get easily started and learn to create a media kit that helps you grow your brand to the next level.

