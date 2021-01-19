The Importance of VoIP in a B2B Sales Strategy

How is your business performing regarding its current sales figures? Have you met your target margins or is there much to be desired in terms of success? As we currently exist within a decidedly digital age, it only makes sense that certain techniques are redundant while others should be avoided altogether.

Communication is the basis of any solid sales platform and a handful of VoIP strategies can help to maximize your current efforts. So, what utilities should be employed and what are the benefits associated with each? If you have been less than satisfied with how your venture is progressing, there is no doubt that the suggestions found below will represent welcome changes.

The Notion of a Unified Approach to Sales

It is increasingly common for more than one individual to be present within the average sales pipeline. The main issue here is that miscommunications can easily torpedo what might have otherwise represented a successful conversion. This is why centralization is important.

The customer journey needs to be made abundantly clear from the very beginning. So, it only stands to reason that it is important to proactively communicate with any other stakeholders who may be involved with the sales process. Your firm can therefore present a unified "front" to the end user; increasing the likelihood that he or she will commit to a specific product or service.

Ablating Administrative Pitfalls

Some analyses have found that up to 15% of the time devoted to VoIP sales can become bogged down in common administrative issues. A handful of frustrating examples include:

Collating client details

Scheduling call-backs

Logging the details associated with each call

Manually entering information associated with the conversion process

Updating records

We can clearly see that each of these situations can dramatically hamper in-house efficiency. Therefore, any VoIP system should be integrated with an existing CRM platform. Sales professionals must be allowed to focus upon the task at hand as opposed to being burdened with laborious administrative tasks.

Encouraging Remote Access

It is a well-known fact that telecommuting is becoming the norm regarding B2B sales. The only potential issue is that some businesses can find it challenging to adapt to such a modern paradigm shift. Remote access to desktop phones and mobile devices is therefore important. This is also why several VoIP services now allow employees to integrate their smartphones with in-house systems.

Not only will such a strategy ensure that workers are able to contact the right clients at the right times, but it is extremely useful for sales professionals who wish to use a personal device for work-related issues (business and personal phone numbers can be segregated).

The Presence of a Virtual Receptionist

Another issue which has plagued B2B sales for years involves scenarios when a client (or prospective client) contacts the firm directly. In the past, a sales representative would have no other choice but to speak with the customer in order to address any questions or issues. Modern VoIP systems enable such calls to be rerouted to a virtual receptionist. This will obviously free up time that would have otherwise been needed to address what could very well represent comparatively mundane tasks. Furthermore, the presence of a receptionist will provide your business with a more professional and authoritative edge.

Webinars and Conference Calls

Business owners are already aware that time is money. However, this notion of time needs to be spent in the most efficient manner possible. Video conferencing and webinars have therefore taken centre stage in terms of offering clients and stakeholders with a more interactive experience. VoIP systems are often able to offer these services within a standard contractual package. If not, third-party platforms such as Zoom and Salesforce are viable options to keep in mind.

Click-to-Dial Options

In terms of bulk sales, seconds can make the difference between success and failure. This observation is even more pertinent when referring to companies which regularly call international numbers. As opposed to manually dialling these numbers, why not instead automate your CRM department by providing representative with a click-to-call option?

Many VoIP services offer this possibility within their standard packages. While shaving a handful of seconds off each call may appear rather paltry, we need to remember that these savings can quickly add up if a sales department makes hundreds of calls each day.

VoIP Systems and Modern Sales

VoIP systems and modern sales are inextricably linked. As the associated technology continues to evolve, it only stands to reason that newer and more dynamic approaches will need to be taken. All of the recommendations outlined above can be used as standalone guidelines or in synergy with one another. In terms of the end-user sales experience, proactively enacting these changes will help to ensure that your business remains one step ahead of your closest competitors.

Seamus Dunne is sales manager at Conversation Piece, an Irish telecommunications and data company. He has over two decades of experience helping sales teams improve their B2B marketing strategies through VoIP.