A kick of kindness

Technology disrupts. It changes how we live. It changes how we work. For managers, it changes how they strategize.

In many respects, managers are limited in planning for technological advancements that will disrupt a sales team’s or marketing department’s processes a year from now, or maybe even sooner. That’s what we ask them to do, however. Stay ahead of the curve so the competition doesn’t gain an advantage. No leader wants to feel behind in terms of technological capabilities.

As difficult as it is to predict where things are headed, there are those who can see around the technological corners. In this issue’s cover package (page 26), we try to bring some of those futurists to you.

Our collection of contributed stories addresses AI, CRM and effective uses of data. There is also an article from communica­tion specialist Stacey Hanke on the risks of overusing technology. Check that out and see if you spot yourself in any of the missteps she mentions.

Of course, one advantage of today’s technology is that we can accomplish so much without needing to be in front of prospects or customers. Or is that an advantage? Columnist Tim Riesterer offers insights on getting prospects engaged when you can’t be in front of them (page 14).

We pack as much as we can into our print issues, but there is always content that doesn’t make it. That’s why it’s important to visit our website regularly, where we post additional guest articles every week and offer free webinars on the most important challenges that B2B sales managers and marketing executives face. You can see that lineup at SalesandMarketing.com/webinars.

In an era of information overload, it’s my hope you find some downtime this summer to escape all of the technology and those concerns about the competition. There’s another priority that companies across all industries need to be concerned about: burnout and depression. We address that on page 6.

There’s a lot of pressure, crudeness and vitriol going around these days. Take some time to check in with your colleagues to see if they’re doing OK. And do a mental self-check while you’re at it. Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.”

I love technology, but what we all need more of these days is kindness.