Minimizing Risk in the Workplace

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 16:05
Author: 
Paul Nolan

Using a hierarchy of controls as a response framework, companies can take a range of actions — weighing the effectiveness and financial impact of each — to combat Covid-19 in their buildings.

Elimination of exposure by extending work-from-home policies is most effective but not feasible for all companies.

Substitution activities identifies only the critical workers that must be onsite and physically isolates teams.

Engineering controls and healthy building strategies can include using portable air purifiers and incorporating touchless technology for elevators, toilets and sinks. More extensive efforts here involve steps to ventilation, air quality and other elements on the authors’ 9 foundations of a healthy building.

Administrative controls aims for social distancing by limiting the number of employees in the building at one time.

Personal protective equipment is at the top of the pyramid and the least effective control measure, yet still worth implementing.

