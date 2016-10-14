Optimize These Two Sales Metrics and Watch Your Closure Rate Jump

2. Conversion ratios between the various stages: If you look at the previous chart, you will realize that the second important thing is the percentage conversions that are happening between the various stages. Here we have depicted them as 50% - 20% - 10% along the funnel. However, if you change any of the latter two metrics, your sales numbers would change dramatically. Lets see how:

As you can see – with the same people, doing the same things, but better conversions at specific points in the sales process, you could potentially triple your sales. Nothing changed fundamentally. The people were the same, the processes were the same, the funnel was the same. What happened then? I don’t want this to be a pitch for our product, but what we did worked for us at Capabiliti. Our conversion rates went by from 7% to 16% at the first stage and in the next stage from 6% to 13%. Here it is – take it for what you believe it is worth in your scenario. Its an art to figure out what the sales call was about by speaking with the sales person, and whether or not it will convert to anything, but that’s for another time.

In our case, we audited a few outbound calls and realized that the query handling was a problem, so we setup a simple approach to upskill our sales guys using our video role play technology. We uploaded the value proposition on the platform. Recorded our best sales person pitching the product (was me in this case), and uploaded it. This was then assigned to everyone and the sales person was now asked to record his customer query handling on the platform directly. I reviewed it asynchronously at the backend and advised corrective action. It worked and is now available for everyone to use .

While I don’t undermine the other elements that go into making a sale – these two are to my mind the most significant metrics and also the simplest. They inevitably get overlooked. Do so at your own peril.

Mrigank Tripathi is a serial entrepreneur, and a pioneer in the mobile learning arena. He is currently helping organizations enhance their sales productivity by training and engaging their frontline using Capabiliti - the flagship product of Qustn Technologies, of which he is the founder and CEO. He can be reached at m@qustn.com.