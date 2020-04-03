The Tao of WOW!

Wed, 03/04/2020 - 14:58
Author: 
Staff

Wowing customers has been built into the business plan of B2B companies across all industries. It’s the subject of Micah Solomon’s new book “Ignore Your Customers (And They’ll Go Away).” Satisfactory customer service isn’t enough, Solomon says. However, as much as a focus on wowing customers must become part of the corporate culture, managers should emphasize that not every interaction with customer can be a “wow” moment.

“It can be hard for newly energized employees to understand that customers don’t always have time to be wowed,” Solomon states, adding that reps should tone down or cut short their efforts to turn an interaction into a wow moment if they’re getting signals from a customer that they’re under time constraints.

Solomon interviewed Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, who told him that many Middle Eastern and Asian airlines that compete with his Virgin Atlantic international airline “have service standards that are extremely high, but don’t deliver the right style of service for customers today.”

The scripted lines that are delivered by highly scrubbed flight attendants on competitors’ airlines are not what Branson is after. “Consumers today are allergic to anything that strikes them as insincere, including a stilted, overly formal or obviously scripted service style,” Solomon writes. “No matter how caring a service provider’s action may be, if the service style comes off as artificial, it puts a ceiling on how intimate and inviting interactions can be between employees and customers.”

Current Issue

Click to view the current issue:

Click here to subscribe today!

Editor's Notebook

Paul Nolan

This issue’s cover feature on artificial intelligence (AI) marks the second straight issue that we have focused our cover story on technology. Our last issue of 2019 looked at how 5G technology will change how sales reps and marketing professionals do their jobs.

continue >>

Engage (...by Hinda)

You invested countless hours planning and executing the perfect sales incentive program. The awards selection captured attention immediately. The...

continue >>

Micro Coaching Videos

Click to view Micro Coaching Videos with Tim Hagen:

  1. “Coaching Sales People”
  2. “Coaching to Sales Forecast”
  3. “Price Objections”
  4. ...all videos

Closers (...by Canon)

All trends point to 2020 being more focused on the B2B customer, with data and insights as the key to understanding their needs. Marketing and sales...

continue >>

Lift (...by Seiko)

Tim Houlihan

Sales reps and rewards go hand in hand. Managers use rewards because they reliably deliver recognition and motivation. However, one often overlooked...

continue >>

Free Whitepapers

SMMConnect Webinar Sponsorships

Learn about SMM's Webinar opportunities: