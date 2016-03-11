Top 5 High-Ticket Selling Tips

by: Stephanie Chung

Being in a sales position isn’t an easy job, especially when it comes to selling high-ticket products and services. To succeed in high-ticket selling, you must be able to communicate the right way with buyers looking to make a big investment. It takes years of practice to effectively communicate with clients in this field as they expect you to be at the top of your game, ultimately knowing your product, competitors and customer.

With a background in private aviation sales, I know what it takes to succeed in high-ticket selling. I have learned that, in order to be a successful high-ticket sales closer, you must ask the right questions and understand your buyer.

To achieve that point in your career and consistently close deals, I have created a list of guidelines to help you get started on the path to success. Apply each of these strategies to your sales process and you’ll soon see an improvement in sales.

1. Understand your customer’s needs.

To close a high-ticket sale, you must start with building a list of questions to ultimately discover the buyer’s real motivators. Never assume the benefits your company says should be important to the buyer, is in fact, what the buyer deems important. Make sure to ask the right questions to essentially meet your customer’s actual needs.

2. Adapt your communication style with the buyers’

We each have different communication styles and clients are no exception. The following list reveals four primary behavior styles buyers tend to have and how you should communicate with each type:

Direct, strong-willed, ambitious: Be clear, specific, brief and to the point

Friendly and enthusiastic: Provide a warm environment and refrain from drowning them in details, unless they ask for them

Predictable, steady, and relaxed: Present yourself softly, non-threateningly and logically

Perfectionist, conservative: Prepare your presentation in advance, stick to business and don’t exaggerate.

It’s important to understand and master the four primary styles so your buyers can enjoy engaging with you. By doing so, you will also make them feel like you fully understand them and what they need.

3. Know your competitors.

As you know, there are many competitors in high-ticket sales with products like planes, industrial equipment and so on. It’s essential you know who your competition is and what the distinct differences are between your product and theirs. By knowing these answers in detail, you can then properly position your product when meeting with the buyer.

4. Prepare for any objections.

To handle objections effectively, try to bring up an objection before the buyer does. I call this the “preemptive strike.” Prepare yourself by listing some objections the prospect may ask. Then, during your conversation explain how clients enjoy your customer experience but you often get questions about a certain issue. This will allow you to elaborate on the answer to a possible objection and position it so that you’re in control.

5. Be confident when asking for the sale.

If you feel your product is the best option for the buyer based on your understanding of their needs, then you have the right to ask for the sale. Ask him or her to confirm your product is the best solution for them and if so, confidently ask for their business and don’t waiver on your price.

By applying the guidelines above, you will notice an increase in high-ticket sales and even a lasting relationship with your clients. Understanding what is important to them and fulfilling their needs on a consistent basis is the key to making you the successful, high-ticket sales closer you’ve always wanted to be.

Based in Dallas, Stephanie Chung and Associates offer sales coaching, sales training, and executive mentorship services nationwide that help you work smarter, not harder. Chung is an executive coach, trainer and advisor as well as a public speaker backed by more than 25 years of team management, business development, and sales leadership experience.