Turn Your Business Blog Readers Into Paying Customers

Blogging is one of the fastest and easiest ways of creating content online, and therefore one of the fastest-growing channels for marketing your business online. It is a proven fact that businesses that blog get significantly more website traffic than non-blogging businesses.

However, even if your blog regularly attract 1,000 or more visitors a day, it will not help your business if none of them turn into customers. Though grabbing their attention is nice, you are not in business to get flattered. You are not blogging for fun but blogging to grow your business. So how will you turn these avid readers into the actual paying customers? Here are the eight concrete tactics that you can use today.

Embed your blog on your website.Since your blog is going to make you visible to all the searchers through SEO, it is important that your blog and business is well connected with each other. Most people might not find your website through the homepage but will come through the back door which in turn is the blog. Have a blog set as a subdomain from your main website. Connecting your blog to the business website helps increase the authority and rank of your website.

Show an understanding of your customers. Write down the common help issues that your customers need, as they are telling you something about who they are, what can they do with your products and whether it is working out to be successful or not. Readers who continue to ask questions on something that you have written will indicate a possible content or product gap that you can fill.

Add a side bar business profile: Have a profile added on the side bar of your blog with a bit memo of who you are and what you are doing. This is not an email sign up and not a call to action in order to learn more. It’s just an opportunity to give your readers the skinny on your business, specifically what you have been doing for them.

Reduce distractions: Blog posts that are designed for conversions should focus on a single point rather than many. The blog should also include a few diversions from this point as possible. You need to think of your blog post like a road. The road has to be singular and straight, it should not have any connecting roads lending to the other distractions. Instead the road should be dotted out with information that is guiding the readers toward the end – in short, toward conversions. Don’t let your readers get distracted from the narrative information that is unnecessary. Use links sparingly. If you wish to include attribution or data to back up your claims, include them in the end of every blog post below the call to action button.

Create a sense of urgency: It is generally believed and said that human beings are social creatures, and we want to make sure we do not miss out something great. Therefore, if there is any chance that an offer will be missed out, people are more likely to act right now. You can create a sense of urgency by the following:

Share offers on limited products.

Offer seasonal sales on your products and services.

Create limited time coupons, deals or bundles.

Write a strong call to action button: Every blog that you write should end with some sort of a call to action button (CTA). You can encourage your readers to leave a comment on your blog post, sign up for your newsletter, visit your website, follow or sharing on social media.

Remember, your blog post is where you build and maintain trust.

Michael Lundberg is the marketing manager at Ampliz, specializing in email and marketing database management software, editing blogs, case studies and guides. He tries to make the world just a bit more pleasant enough by working on strategies that would help them prevent and eliminate spam in terms of email marketing.