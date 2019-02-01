Unleashing the Power of Frontline Sales Management, Part 2: What ‘Good’ Looks Like

Happy 2019! If you’re a reader of mastheads, I’m tempted to say you need to get a hobby. But if you read this issue’s small print, you may notice that this is issue No. 1 of volume No. 100 of Sales & Marketing Management magazine.
Note: This is part 2 in a 3-part series on the powerful role sales management plays in driving sustained revenue growth – and how companies can better leverage this critical position for improved top-line performance.
In our first article, we showed the powerful link between front-line sales manager effectiveness and top-line revenue performance. Though the frontline sales manager is often overlooked in efforts to improve sales effectiveness, this group is the key to improving nearly every aspect of sales team performance and driving significant revenue growth.
Once executives understand the crucial importance of this role, they begin taking a closer look at their own front-line sales managers. But many find themselves wondering what they are looking for. What does great front-line sales management actually look like? And how do you determine whether your managers are meeting that standard? The most obvious differentiator of great front-line sales managers is their ability to create and drive a sales team that consistently meets or exceeds team sales goals. But what behaviors and characteristics do they exhibit in generating this level of performance?
In our work helping over 500 companies accelerate top-line revenue growth, we have identified five key characteristics that set great sales managers apart from their lower-performing peers. These are the characteristics that companies should hire and train for in order to drive consistent, strong sales growth in their organizations.
1. They are laser-focused on hitting their numbers through building the right high-performing sales team.
High-performing frontline sales managers assume real ownership of their teams, their revenue goals and the sales assets required to hit those goals. This ownership mentality manifests itself in several key behaviors:
Most sales organizations struggle to consistently identify and attract high-quality sales rep candidates. As a result, they often retain weaker performers, believing it is better than having an open territory. Or they hire replacement reps who aren’t any more qualified than the one who left. At the same time, much of the hiring process is usually done by a recruiting or HR function, leaving mediocre managers feeling minimal accountability for the performance of the new hires. This leads to them to make excuses like, “I missed my goals because I had three underperforming sales reps” or, “I couldn’t hit my numbers because I had two open territories for half the year.” You’ll never hear those kinds of statements from high-performing managers, who place recruiting and talent development among their top priorities. They “own” their team targets and take whatever actions are necessary to hit them.
2. They constantly reassess sales territories to optimize results.
Frontline managers often inherit outdated sales territories that are out of synch with current market/competitive dynamics, that are not aligned with sales reps’ capabilities, and that carry quotas which are not well correlated to the market opportunity. Lower-performing sales managers usually don’t think to question or change those territory structures, maintaining the status quo even when sales growth is lacking and the number or capability of sales reps changes.
Great managers don’t accept existing territories as unchangeable. Instead, they frequently review the make-up of territories, asking themselves whether and how they should be realigned to optimize growth. Most undertake a territory reassessment at least annually during the fiscal planning process and many also re-evaluate territories and quotas whenever new hires are onboarded. In doing so, they consider four critical factors:
In evaluating and re-designing territories, top managers leverage their knowledge of the market to set sales targets that are aligned with the growth opportunity. They also leverage their understanding of individual reps’ capabilities to create territories that play to their reps’ strengths, maximizing each seller’s chances of achieving sales targets.
3. They keep their sales reps relentlessly focused on the highest-priority accounts.
Basic human nature leads the average rep to gravitate toward accounts that feel comfortable, regardless of potential revenue outcome. These are the accounts where reps have good relationships or that are convenient – “on the way” to other accounts. When this natural behavior intersects with management that neglects to engage reps in thoughtful territory planning and prioritization, or fails to show a pathway to achieving sales targets through prioritized targeting and activity, the result is consistently lower-than-expected sales performance.
Our studies of over 500 sales forces have found that sales reps who consistently hit their sales targets spend over 70 percent of their time on “A” priority accounts. Great managers know this. They know that where their sales reps spend time directly impacts their ability to hit their numbers. They therefore work closely with sellers to keep their behaviors and activities focused largely on the highest-priority accounts. Specifically, world-class sales managers work with reps to:
4. They leverage data and metrics, not intuition, to drive accountability and results.
Great frontline sales managers understand that sales is more science than art. They employ a fact-based, data-driven approach to managing and coaching their sales teams, creating a factory-like ‘sales system’ and cadence which quality sales reps can pair with their selling skills to produce great results.
While solid metrics underpin this performance, top managers aren’t lured into the trap of trying to track the dozens of metrics that overwhelm most sales teams. Instead, they focus on a small, manageable set of metrics and leverage it to steer individual performance in the right direction. This proactive approach to measuring activity and driving accountability occurs in three stages:
5. They are coaches, not managers, who are out in the field, not behind a desk.
Many front-line sales managers were once high-performing reps that got promoted and were never trained to effectively manage a sales team. Lacking the knowledge to lead, these managers often resort to what they do well – closing deals – and become de facto closers for their reps. Or they believe ‘management’ means they have graduated from being in the field and can direct their team from behind a desk. Both of these approaches limit reps’ development opportunity and reduce a manager’s leverage in driving growth throughout the sales team.
Great managers are constantly working to improve the performance of every sales rep on their team because they know it’s the best path to hitting the collective sales target. The ability to help individual reps consistently improve is a critical point of leverage. As a rep’s performance improves through coaching, they require less oversight, freeing managers to help more reps – a virtuous cycle which ultimately makes it easier to hit team sales goals.
Knowing the power in developing every individual on a team, great managers learn to become great coaches who do five critical things:
Excellent individual managers can be found in nearly every company, but the most powerful results come from building a high-performing sales management function where excellence exists across the entire sales management tier. In our third and final article in this series, we will explore what great growth companies do to create an impactful sales management function that drives sustainable, long-term growth.
Brad Wilsted is a co-founder and senior managing director of Blue Ridge Partners, which provides management consulting services for mid-market and Fortune 500 companies. He has over 25 years of experience as a consultant and corporate executive and has advised over 150 companies across multiple industries on revenue growth strategy, pricing, customer segmentation, and sales and marketing effectiveness.