Four Letters Every B2B Marketer Should Know

Instagram has become one of the most popular social networks in the world — it now has 1 billion users! While it may be known for its popularity among celebrity influencers, it also is an important channel for brands that use it to advertise their products.

So it’s huge news that Instagram recently announced a new service: IGTV (Instagram TV). But what does the introduction of this new tool mean for B2B marketers?

What Is IGTV?

Launched on June 20, IGTV allows users to upload longer videos (up to an hour) and share them with followers. In this way, it is being compared to YouTube, but there is a lot that separates it from the original video streaming service.

For starters, it has been specially designed for content to be viewed on phones, so all videos are oriented vertically. With no need to rotate the screen here, phone viewers can stay more engaged in the app.

It also takes advantage of how easy Instagram’s social nature makes it to discover and share new content. Viewers can comment on videos and like them, and the idea is that people and brands can get their longer video content in front of new audiences.

What this means for B2B marketers

IGTV’s most obvious benefit is that it allows you to upload longer videos. No longer are you restricted to uploading 10-second Instagram Stories. Sixty minutes is a long time, and there are numerous possibilities now presented to B2B marketers. It’s a great opportunity to get creative with in-depth storytelling.

The “Following” tab makes it easy for people to discover your latest content. You can publish videos regularly and your followers can get alerts when you do. So your content can be seen by more people, helping to increase discoverability and boost engagement.

Your first IGTV campaign

Instagram may be more associated with B2C, but it is still used by many B2B companies, as you can see here and here. So how can you start with your first IGTV campaign?

Product demonstrations — IGTV is perfect for lengthy product demonstrations, especially for complex products. You can now create beautiful videos of your products in action, as well as documentaries about how your products are changing the world, getting across to your customers how you are changing workplaces and changing lives. Video helps you make your products come to life, look amazing, and generate more interest— all while reaching a much wider audience.

– There is always a story to tell about the people using your products. Why not investigate the people who are benefiting from your products and let them tell their own stories? They could create their own videos around your products to bring them to life, no matter what you sell. Behind-the-scenes footage – Create interviews or documentaries featuring your employees, your CEO and your brand culture. Provide people with an in-depth overview of your company and you will connect with them on a more personal level.

Be an early adopter

Anything that strengthens the relationship between your brand and your customer base will prove invaluable in the long run. In the ecommerce world, the fact that established stores are worth more has little to do with their individual qualities; it’s all about brand recognition. Get established as a notable brand in the B2B world and your value will rise.

Now is the time to get involved with IGTV— while it is still new and fresh, and before all your competitors are doing it. People are always interested in shiny new things, so this presents you with a fantastic opportunity to get a head start over the competition.

Patrick Foster follows, analyzes and comments on the latest and greatest developments in the online retail world for Ecommerce Tips, a leading advice-driven blog for ambitious entrepreneurs. Be sure to check out the latest posts on Twitter @myecommercetips.