Incentive Gift Cards Continue to Delight

Research from the Incentive Gift Card Council (IGCC) and the Incentive Research Foundation (IRF) shows the majority of U.S. businesses — fully 61 percent — are increasingly using gift cards as a reward tool for multiple groups (channel, sales, employee and customer), and that investment in gift card rewards is both significant and growing.

“There are a few key elements programs must have in order to be effective and one of them is rewards that people feel are valuable and meaningful to them personally,” says Rick Buer, CEO of GC Incentives, a provider of gift card solutions. “Businesses use what they know will be rewards of value that are desired by most employees. They are also easy to source and deliver, making them an efficient reward choice.”

Gift cards’ flexibility — they can be used for both short-term and long-term incentive efforts — adds to their popularity, explains Theresa McEndree, vice president of marketing at Hawk Incentives, another leading gift card provider. Her company, like many others, offers closed-loop branded gift cards (think Starbucks, Target and hundreds of other brands) as well as open-loop prepaid cards, which carry a major credit card logo (Visa, MasterCard, etc.) and can be used wherever that card is accepted. Open-loop cards can be reloaded, whereas closed-loop generally have a fixed value.

“A lot of channel programs use a reloadable prepaid card as their incentive mechanism. I’ve seen programs where people earn hundreds of thousands of dollars on those cards,” McEndree says. “You see it a lot in the automotive market and higher-earning incentive channels. At the other end of the spectrum, you can give a consumer a $5 e-gift card for taking a survey and it’s effective in its own way.”

Incentive gift card use will continue to evolve, with trends such as digital delivery and e-wallet capabilities reducing (but not completely replacing) standard plastic cards. One thing that shows no sign of changing, however, is the popularity of this recognition and reward platform.

Your recipients are comfortable with the latest gift card technology, so it’s important to use it. Digital delivery continues to grow in incentive gift card use. Digital wallet (Google Wallet, Square, etc.), an emerging trend in the consumer space, is showing up in incentive gift card use as well.

“In using digital delivery, a lot of our clients can package the gift with some sort of certification,” says McEndree of Hawk Incentives. “The nice thing about digital is you can recognize instantly, but you can also print it out and hand it to somebody. A lot of our clients package a digital gift with some sort of certification.”

Digital has its advantages, but don’t abandon the tried-and-true plastic card too quickly, adds Stephanie Ramos, senior product manager at Maritz Motivation Solutions. “We are really working on the digital side to make it more personal, but plastic wins out in that regard. It’s tangible, you can hold on to it, you can open it up, you can hand it to someone.”

