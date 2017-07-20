The Just-In-Time Training Revolution

“Game changer” is a term you hear often when people talk about how technology has changed their industry.
When it comes to enabling salespeople to be great “in the moment” across the different types of selling situations they face, the technology is there. That’s the good news. The bad news: Messaging content and skills training approaches are not always present.
The stuff you put in the technology has been lagging behind the ability of tools to dish it out. And for salespeople to be effective storytellers throughout the customer lifecycle, it needs to catch up.
So what needs to change to make this happen? In my view, the big leap forward will come about through a convergence
of the marketing messaging and sales training content — i.e. a convergence of the story salespeople need to be effective with the skills to help them match the appropriate message to the selling moment at hand.
This convergence will be powered by interactive, integrated content — think sales playbooks that enable just-in-time, situational learning, giving reps specific coaching whenever and wherever they need it. As an example, imagine a rep sitting around in a lobby, waiting for a meeting in which he or she really needs to convince a prospect to change and show contrast between you and your competitive alternatives (or their incumbent vendor, for that matter). They should be equipped with both the messaging content for that selling scenario and the selling techniques that matter for that moment, from any mobile device.
Below are three features of these integrated, interactive playbooks that will help bring about the just-in-time learning revolution:
With content this dynamic, salespeople will be empowered to learn anywhere, reinforce their skills at any time, and tell the most effective story for the selling situation they face.
The time is now to integrate your marketing messages and skills training into one single, just-in-time, situation-specific experience for your salespeople. The technology is ready. The messaging frameworks and skills training — backed by tested and proven research, and based in the decision-making sciences — is next.
Tim Riesterer is Chief Strategy and Research Officer at Corporate Visions, a leading marketing and sales messaging, content and training company.