7 Ways a Video Content Management System Can Benefit Your Business Beyond Marketing

By now, the benefits of using video content in marketing are clear. Research shows that video distributed via social media generates 1,200 percent more shares than text and images combined. On top of that, according to Aberdeen, companies that use video in their marketing campaigns grow revenue nearly 50 percent faster than those that do not.

The versatility of video content is a major reason why it has pushed marketing departments, large and small, to explore its benefits. It’s also given reason for companies to look into different ways to manage all of their video content. A video content management system (VCMS) can manage video content from creation to distribution, serving as a one-stop-shop for video management.

But just as a VCMS can serve a marketing department in making sure their video gets out to the public, the versatility of these systems can benefit a company internally as well. Video can help a company during the hiring process, when training employees, and through coaching as well. It’s multifaceted and requires an adaptable system like a VCMS to get the most bang for your buck. Here are seven ways a VCMS can benefit your company beyond just marketing material:

1. Video File Format Management

A solid VCMS will support multiple video file types that your company works with. Whether it be .ASF, .AVI, .MP4, .MPG or a host of other formats, you can choose to select how you’d like to convert imported and exported files to fit the needs and demands of outside sources.

The VCMS can also convert video files sizes. Because video files can be quite large, this is an excellent feature that your company can take advantage of. The system can give you samples of how a file conversion or resizing will affect video quality, aiding in making an informed decision about how to manage your video files.

2. Video Storage in the Cloud

The very aforementioned size means that video storage can be a major burden on your company’s servers. Most VCMS’s will allow you to store your video content within the system’s cloud storage. This means fewer servers in your office, fewer people resources devoted towards maintaining file storage and more space to handle other important files.

3. Video Screening

Tired of shuffling through hundreds of resumes, conducting phone screenings and maybe even sinking the cost of flying prospective candidates in for interviews? A VCMS can be used to host video screenings with prospective employees. Participants don’t even need to be on the call at the same time; candidates and hiring managers can record and send questions and answers via the VCMS, allowing the process to happen as schedules permit.

4. Recruiting

Set up a portal on your website that allows potential recruits to seek more information. This portal can give them guest access to the VCMS, letting them scan through pre-approved video content recorded by department managers that give insight into various open positions. The recruit can then pose questions directly within the video, issued at time stamps pertaining directly to the material.

5. Training New Hires

Perhaps the greatest potential beyond marketing comes in the form of a training library. The VCMS creates a digital training lab that allows managers to assign pertinent material to incoming employees, curating a course in all of the material that may assist them in their position. Employees can scroll through videos and chat with other team members within the system about content, fostering a stronger team.

6. Cross-Training

Access to a VCMS allows employees to explore other positions within your organization as well. They can do this noncommittally; if they’re interested in just learning more about what another department does, they can check out their training materials and get a better feel. Employees can search within videos by keywords as they pertain to the skill they’d like to learn, and they can even do it from their own couch with mobile adaptability.

7. Job Coaching

Job coaching using a VCMS is great for managers that are always on the go, for a team that works remotely, or for continued growth in a subject area. Job coaches can assign videos based on perceived areas of growth, and can respond to questions and materials with feedback on how the employee can continue to improve. This process circumvents a lot of frustration employees may feel when they’re not getting enough Facetime with their supervisor, boosting morale and demonstrating yet another way that video and VCMS’s can strengthen team cohesion in the workplace.

Sean Gordon is founder and chief executive officer of HIRENAMI, makers of cloud-based talent acquisition and talent management solution software. Connect with Sean on LinkedIn.