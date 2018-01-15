8 Tips for Writing Captivating B2B Marking Content

As a business, you already know the importance that content marketing has on your sales. However, the typical use of content is for attracting customers to buy products and services. So, what happens if your customer base is other businesses?

In short, that’s ideal! You still have a ton of opportunities to create engaging content, you’ve just got to do it right. Here’s how.

1. Define your target market

Like all business marketing strategies, it’s vital that you identify your target market, so you know exactly who you’re selling to. This means you’ll be able to know exactly what format to use, what language to use and what angle to take that your target businesses will understand and relate to.

2. Precision is key

When it comes to business marketing, remember that the people who are reading your content as probably doing it while on the clock and will have other jobs and priorities that will need attending to. Don’t create content pieces that take hours to read. Keep things short and sweet for the maximum effect.

3. Guarantee accuracy

Imagine that you are reading content from another B2B business. If it was riddled with mistakes, errors and was, overall, low quality, would you do business with that company?

“Be sure to proofread every single piece of content you create before you send it to make sure it’s perfect and gives the right impression” shares Mark Harris, a content writer for Best British Essays.

4. Follow SEO best practices

Just because you’re marketing to other businesses doesn’t mean you want your content to be hard to find online. You want to implement the same SEO tactics you would in B2C content, including copy length and keyword placement.

5. Use tools for perfect content

When it comes to writing, editing or proofreading your content, you’ll want to guarantee accuracy every step of the way. For this, you can use tools to help you out and for a high-quality of work.

6. Stick to your branding

It can be easy to stroll off into your own unique style of writing while using the language and format that you feel comfortable using. However, if this isn’t your brand, you’re not going to sell any products or services. Make sure your content matches your brand’s image in tone of voice, language and the way that it is presented to your customers.

7. Don’t use "weasel words"

Words such as “fight,” “reduce,” and “as little as” can describe a product or service, but they typically indicate a weak product that may not work. “You want businesses to know that your product is strong and will do what it’s meant to do, which is why it’s so important to avoid weasel words at all costs,” says George Seward, a content writer for AustralianHelp.

8. Always include a call to action

One of the most important content aspects that businesses overlook is using a call to action at the end of their content. These are as effective for businesses as they are for individual consumers. There is no reason why you shouldn’t use them.

