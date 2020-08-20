The bottom line of healthier buildings

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 16:05
Author: 
Paul Nolan

Harvard Business School Senior Lecturer John D. Macomber says the book he co-authored with Harvard Assistant Professor Joseph G. Allen is aimed at making the business case for investing in healthy buildings. Here are some of the facts they present to make that argument.

Workers in an optimized indoor environment – high ventilation rates, low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and carbon dioxide – showed dramatic improvements in cognitive function across nine categories, including focused activity level, task orientation and information usage. Experts estimate productivity gains between 2 and 10%.

Healthier buildings (focused again on higher ventilation rates) are associated with 1.6 fewer sick days per employee annually. For a company with 40 employees, Macomber and Allen estimate this results in a nearly 2% increase in net income.

The Lawrence Berkeley National Lab estimates there would be $20 billion in benefits to the U.S. economy if only three of nine healthy building strategies that Macomber and Allen lay out – improved ventilation, thermal health and mold/moisture control – were implemented.

Current Issue

Click to view the current issue:

Click here to subscribe today!

Editor's Notebook

Paul Nolan

As this issue’s content came together, it seemed more appropriate than ever to use questions for headlines and introductory paragraphs. The COVID-19 outbreak has left most of us with more questions than answers, and the answers we get change weekly or even more rapidly.

continue >>

Engage

You invested countless hours planning and executing the perfect sales incentive program. The awards selection captured attention immediately. The...

continue >>

Micro Coaching Videos

Click to view Micro Coaching Videos with Tim Hagen:

  1. “Coaching Sales People”
  2. “Coaching to Sales Forecast”
  3. “Price Objections”
  4. ...all videos

Closers (...by Sony)

Laura Vanderkam

In the WFH environment, managers would be wise to manage to the task, not the clock, says Laura Vanderkam, author of “The New Corner Office: How the Most Successful People Work From Home.” Read our Q&A.

continue >>

Lift (...by Seiko)

How important are end-of-month/quarter/year dates for sales revenues? On one level, they’re everything. Deadlines drive activity. On another level,...

continue >>

Free Whitepapers

SMMConnect Webinar Sponsorships

Learn about SMM's Webinar opportunities:

Digital Sponsors