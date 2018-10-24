Digital Commerce Strategies that Every Brand Should Watch

Given the technological resources available these days, you can set up a website and populate an online store in just a few hours. However, building the site for your online store is just the beginning. Consumers today are spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping, and the e-commerce marketing landscape is constantly shifting. You need a dedicated marketing strategy to convert your target customers into buyers. Here are a few digital marketing strategies your brand should be focusing on.

Start with the Basics

Before anything, build a foundation for your marketing strategy. Start by getting to know the inner workings of your business with regards to e-commerce. Learn as much as you can about your specific market and identify the opportunities available for you to flourish. You also want to learn a few things from your competitors. Do plenty of research and learn from the mistakes of competitors in your niche.

Create a Website That Speaks for Itself

First impressions matter, so your online store has to look attractive to make a good impression on your new visitors. An essential part of the process is to build a website that is easy to navigate and user-friendly. Every element of your website should work toward building your brand identity and highlighting your unique value proposition.

Regularly posting high-quality blog articles that address your target customers’ pain points is an amazing way to attract and retain customers. Another way to promote your brand is to make use of videos. You can make short videos that explain more about your product and/or service.

Create Good Content

Strong content is arguably the most critical component in the success of an e-commerce marketing strategy. Savvy marketers emphasize that you need to publish relevant, engaging and informative content to build a relationship with consumers, prove the value of your product in addressing pain points, identify consumer intent and create brand affinity. To meet your goals, it’s important to consider how strategic content will move customers through every stage of the sales funnel. Your content’s topic, product tie-ins, and format should be geared towards meeting prospective customers’ needs where they are in the purchase process.

The key to marketing your content is to remember that every piece of content contributes to your company’s story. The more engaging your content is, the more value you offer your audience. Ultimately, you’ll be more effective at nurturing relationships that go beyond the point of sale.

Personalization

Maximizing conversion rates requires you to create an amazing experience that is optimized and customized for each and every client. Take time to understand your e-commerce users, their needs and demands. This will help you develop a more personalized approach of reaching out to your potential clients. Personalized emails, for example, are more likely to be opened than generic ones. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, you can nail personalization from the pre-purchase ads all the way to the final checkout process.

It’s also crucial to adapt to customers’ ever-changing needs, and an easy way to know what your customers want is to simply ask them. A good way to go about this is to survey your customers. And in order to get the most survey responses, incentivize the process. You don’t have to break the bank. Customers will be inclined to fill out a survey if you offered deals and discounts or some other sort of prize such as coupons.

Social Media

In today’s socially connected world, you can’t afford to run an e-commerce site without an active presence in at least one social media platform. Social media is a great brand building tool where you can showcase your brand personality in a way that connects with customers. Recent social media trends have seen the increased adoption of shoppable posts where users can add an item directly to their shopping cart by just tapping a social media post. Implementing such features among other developments in the social media world is a convenient way to get your products in front of potential customers.

Each strategy helps you understand your e-commerce users better. Considering that user behavior and trends change every time, it’s always safer to go for several strategies and analyze work beforehand to gain a well-rounded perspective ahead of time.

Rilind Elezaj is an experienced digital marketing specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry. Rilind integrates web development and other digital marketing solutions to create hybrid strategies that bring the best results.