Empower Your Sales Team to Close the Deal With Video

Sending email after email to leads just doesn’t work like it used to. Especially now, when new sales-related tech seems to crop up weekly: data management systems, sales forecasting, customer relationship management software, and automated email marketing platforms. But even with these advanced solutions, we’re forgetting one key aspect of sales: the human connection.

Personalized messaging is retreating as automation (and efficiency) steps into the light. But what can be done to bring human connection back into your process without swapping your short sales cycle for a longer one? Video marketing is one of the simplest ways to pull this off, even when you have a large team. But first, you have to get your team on board.

And … Action!

Before taking any steps toward creating and using video, you’ll need to gain everyone’s buy-in. And most likely, video isn’t everyone’s forte, so ease any nerves with ample training.

Help your salespeople focus on impressing potential leads. Provide tips on using their cameras (even if they’re located on smartphones or webcams), including examples of appropriate settings, lighting styles, video length, and angles. Make sure videos are short and showcase your team’s warmth right off the bat.

Additionally, provide a script template so your team members aren’t forced to think on their toes. Through each video, leads should gain an understanding of what’s in it for them. In other words, the information must be valuable. Finally, provide your sales team members with an example of the perfect video so they know what you’re looking for. Ultimately, it should capture your viewers’ attention and encourage them to take the next step.

Next, determine the process behind reviewing and approving video. Who will review videos to ensure quality control and brand representation? If editing is involved, make sure everyone has access to (and knowledge of) the same software. Once videos are approved, determine their respective hosting platform: YouTube, Vimeo, or somewhere else? Aligning all these elements allows you to focus on the bigger picture — like getting your videos out into the world.

Start Your Engines

Once your videos are ready and uploaded, start using them. Create a guide for your sales team on the best times to send them out: Are you using videos during the initial introduction, for a demonstration, or as a check-in? All three? It may be a waste of effort to include a video in every communication, but testing doesn’t hurt.

Use different testing methods to discover the best times to send videos, the amount of prospects converted (with and without video touchpoints), the type of video that receives playbacks or closes sales, and the type of copy that resonates with leads. You can even test how well your sales team does on camera. Not everyone will shine, and that’s OK. If being in front of a camera doesn’t work for some people, let them continue working in ways that achieve higher closing rates.

As you continue testing, keep a record of the data you’ve collected so you know what to change the next time around. Testing can also help discern best video types to create, but if you don’t know where to begin, consider working with the following:

1. The introduction: This video introduces your sales team so a lead can see the faces behind emails. These videos work best when salespeople provide small personal details about themselves, like where they’re from, what hobbies they enjoy, or why they work for your company. Make sure they let prospects know they’re available for further questions, too.

2. The demo: Is your product or service more difficult to understand? If so, the how-to video could be incredibly helpful to leads. These demo videos showcase how to use your product or service, including the initial setup, important use cases, and even troubleshooting tips.

3. The FAQ: Your prospects likely ask similar — if not the same — questions. Instead of typing up the same information over and over again, provide them with a video. It will save time while increasing your sales team members’ credibility as knowledgeable experts. Customers have questions. Answer them in the most creative, efficient way possible.

4. The check-in: If you haven’t heard from a few prospects in a while, a video check-in might be exactly what they need. Plus, videos are fun and interactive, so it might bring that human touch back into your weekly emails without adding too much effort.

5. The onboard: While onboarding videos are usually used for new employees, they can also be a huge help in onboarding new customers, especially if they have to log in somewhere to access your product or service. You can also provide them with useful tips on how to be successful.

So much of sales technology has removed the human element between salespeople and their leads. Incorporate video marketing throughout the sales cycle to bring that relationship back and watch your sales soar.

Hope Horner is CEO and founder of Lemonlight Video Production, a company that produces branded video content at scale.