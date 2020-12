Customers will drive the stickiness of virtual sales calls, so sales teams need to recognize how the shift affects their go-to-market strategy. Jess Pingrey of Fit Small Business offers these insights.

Buyers are not afraid to make big purchases online. Seventy percent of decision-makers now say they are comfortable making remote purchases over $50,000, and 27% say they would spend more than $500,000 in a fully digital sales interaction. Salespeople should not be timid about tackling large sales deals virtually. It’s not necessary to work up to an in-person close.

Buyers have higher expectations when making purchasing decisions virtually. They are researching more and expect to have discussions on a higher level. Half of them require more justification before making a purchase decision. Sellers need to be well-organized and able to tailor each discussion to the buyer’s unique needs.

Online selling isn’t just for warm leads. Sales reps shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to new prospects virtually. Buyers welcome well-crafted and informative emails and videos if they address the buyer’s needs. Sales managers must be sure their reps are equipped with — and adept at using — CRM and other virtual selling tools such as custom video software and your organization’s video conferencing platform.