How to Write a Winning Direct Mail Sales Letter

Sales teams and marketers focus on digital communication so much that they seem to forget the power of offline promotion channels. While online tools are often more convenient and practical than traditional marketing techniques, the fact remains that the latter usually perform better.

For instance, reports reveal that up to 90 percent of direct mails get opened, while emails average 25 percent at best. In such circumstances, you should definitely consider how to take advantage of direct mail and incorporate it into your marketing strategy.

In this article, we will discuss the benefits of direct mail and show you eights ways to write a winning sales letter. Let’s take a look!

The Art of Creating a Quality Sales Letter

Direct mail is a genuine conversion driver. According to the study, almost 40 percent of customers try a business for the first time because of direct mail advertising. But what is it that makes this marketing channel so great? Here are a few benefits of direct mail:

Highly targeted : Direct mails are highly targeted messages, so you can include content that perfectly resonates with the needs of your receivers.

: Direct mails are highly targeted messages, so you can include content that perfectly resonates with the needs of your receivers. Personalization : This is the direct consequence of audience targeting. You can personalize mails and drastically increase conversion rates.

: This is the direct consequence of audience targeting. You can personalize mails and drastically increase conversion rates. Familiarity : The good old mail is well-known globally and customers are glad when companies approach them through this channel.

: The good old mail is well-known globally and customers are glad when companies approach them through this channel. Versatility : Direct mail comprises many different formats, from simple letters to giveaways and brochures.

: Direct mail comprises many different formats, from simple letters to giveaways and brochures. Track record: As we already mentioned, direct mail is extremely effective. Using this method, you will most likely see a growing number of leads and conversions.

Now that you know the most important advantages of direct mail, we can turn to practical tips on how to make better sales letters. Without further ado, these are our suggestions:

Clearly State the Solution to the Problem

Every mail must include one clear message to the receiver. Your customers are facing a practical issue and you have to highlight the fact that your product helps them solve this problem. You should state it in the first couple of paragraphs and bold the keywords. That way, you make sure that the recipient is going to read and understand your message.

Explain

Once you’ve clearly stated the purpose of the sales letter, you must explain how your product or service works. Don’t make a big deal out of it, but rather provide a concise step-by-step manual. For instance, test something like this:

Create your business account

Set the goals of your social media marketing campaign

Start the campaign

The purpose of the explanation is to convince prospects that your services are easy to use, but highly effective.

Add Only One CTA

The purpose of your mail is to convince prospects to take the desired action. However, you need to be very clear about your expectations and include only one call to action (CTA). Doing so, you will leave just one option to the receiver and avoid possible confusion.

Create Compelling Copy

Sales letter copy should be brief and straightforward, but also convincing. It's not an easy task, so you better take your time to create and tell a compelling story.

Keep it Short

With all the tips we showed you so far, you’ve probably figured out that sales letters need to be very short. Don’t write about the history of your brand or other irrelevant topics. Stick to the essentials instead and let the prospect know what makes your offer so amazing.

Add a Testimonial

Testimonials represent yet another detail that drastically improves the quality of direct mail. Don’t underestimate the power of social proof: add a quote from one of your former customers and your prospects will consider the offer trustworthy. Use real customer names and add photos if possible – it should be enough to convince the recipient of your professional credibility.

Support Letters with Stats

Data-driven sales letters are highly productive. People tend to believe in numbers, so you need to find statistical findings that support your statements. For instance, you can say that your product proved to deliver results within two weeks for over 70% of consumers. Of course, you are not allowed to lie because it’s a surefire way to ruin brand reputation. Be honest while finding statistical facts that prove your point.

Use Attractive Visuals

People are visual beings and love to see a nice photo or product image. This is your chance to improve the sales letter by adding high-quality photos. You can include products, behind the scene images, happy customers, or show anything else that might seem interesting or intriguing in the eyes of your prospects.

Direct Mail Is Not Dead

Direct mail is a traditional marketing format, but it’s definitely not obsolete. As a matter of fact, numerous reports prove that it still generates leads and drives conversions better than digital advertising.

In this post, we explained to you the benefits of direct mail and showed you eight ways to write a winning sales letter. A lot of marketers neglect this powerful tactic, so make sure to follow our suggestions and design your own direct mail strategy.

In the world where everyone thinks about digital marketing exclusively, this might as well be the only way to distinguish your brand from the bunch of competitors.

Warren Fowler is a marketing enthusiast and a blogger at Resumes Planet, who loves music. If he doesn’t have a guitar in his hands, he’s probably embracing new technologies and marketing techniques online. You can meet him on Twitter and Facebook.