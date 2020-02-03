Lead Generation Tactics for Increased B2B Sales

Sales managers are always looking for ways to acquire more customers for the products or services that you’re selling. It’s critical that you get as many people to know about your business as possible. It doesn’t matter whether you have the best products or services; if no one knows about you or your business, no one will buy them.

To sell effectively and stay competitive, you must know how to generate more leads to convert to customers. Here are some tips on how to do just that.

1. Content Marketing

First, you need to learn your target group and use what you have to generate high-quality content to share with them. Content marketing can be anything from articles to videos and so on. For this strategy to work, you must do intensive research to know which language to use, the type of content your customers would enjoy, and who would actually read and listen to your content.

Ensure that you select the content marketing strategy that your customers not only enjoy but that your team can also keep up with.

2. Optimize Content for Search Engines

SEO is critical for attracting more organic traffic from search engines. SEO relies heavily on how much you can optimize the content that you distribute to your consumers. Start by conducting the best keywords for your content. Besides, you should also write a descriptive headline with well-structured H-level subheadings, and add alt text for images. It is essential to note that SEO is just part of the work; you must produce content that your target audience finds interesting. Otherwise, you’ll only be wasting both your time and that of your audience.

3. Social Media Marketing

When used appropriately, social media is the best tool for refining your lead generation process. This is because social media provides a more targeted approach for lead generation. It gives your business a platform where you can engage with your potential customers more directly.

Consequently, social media advertising has proved to be very effective. Basically, almost everyone has one or more social media accounts. You can use targeted ads on these sites by setting up the location, gender, age, sex and interests of your targeted audience. With a well thought out strategy, you can generate a lot of leads through social media.

4. Irresistible Lead Magnets

Lead magnets are used to incentivize potential leads to improve the chances of them interacting with your brand. In other words, you will be trading valuable content for something that you want, like your customer’s email address.

Unlike other lead generation tactics, lead magnets provide a far more immediate solution to lead generation. Below is a list of effective lead magnets that you can use to generate leads to your website.

E-books

Tools and calculators

In-depth case studies

Free trials for services

Free demos for your apps

Whatever lead magnet you choose, ensure that you can pinpoint its value and effectiveness during the lead-generation process.

5. Trusted Backlinks

You probably already know the power that word-of-mouth referrals have on potential customers. You are more likely to generate more leads when someone else raves about how good your business is.

The second-best referral is having a trusted website send its clients your way through a backlink. A backlink service is when a trusted site refers customers back to your website for advice, products, or services. There are several ways that you can build your backlinks. You can:

Provide infographics that other businesses will share

Write for other websites

Get on other websites’ resource pages

Have other sites share your content

Write fantastic content that consumers actually want to link to

There are several ways of generating backlinks. Only ensure that you never purchase them. Instead, do your research before you share on another website, as there are also chances that your website could be negatively impacted if your clients receive “do follow” backlinks from untrusted sources.

Bottom Line

B2B lead generation is different for each business. It isn’t a copy-and-paste process. A strategy that may work for one business may not work for you. The key to generating more leads for B2B sales is looking for a strategy that works for your business and using it. It comes down to knowing your audience and what makes them interact with your business.

Martin O’Callaghan, founder and director of Wood Flooring Ireland. He has evolved the company from a small family business to a national industry leader.