The stress of home life invades work

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 15:53
Author: 
Paul Nolan

It’s important to remember that your workers are more than the jobs they perform. Employers need to be aware that it’s not just the stress of working from home that may be impacting workers’ performance.

“For a long time there was an erroneous belief that you could check your personal stress at the door when you walked into the office. That’s just not true,” says Laurie Sharp-Page. “Our brain particularly struggles to do that when we’re doing everything in the same space. With so many people working from home, it’s difficult for them to delineate between work stress and home stress. That impacts their mental health across the board.”

As an increasing number of school districts in the U.S. announce they will begin the fall semester online, research is becoming available on how the pandemic is taking a toll on children’s mental health. One study out of China examined a sample group of 2,330 schoolchildren for signs of emotional distress. After an average lockdown of only 33.7 days, 22.6% of the children reported depressive symptoms and 18.9% were experiencing anxiety.

Allowing flexible schedules, providing extra time off and connecting employees with resources to help their children are some ways employers can help. Showing genuine concern through conversation and empathy is another way to assist that requires only an investment of time.

Current Issue

Click to view the current issue:

Click here to subscribe today!

Editor's Notebook

Paul Nolan

As this issue’s content came together, it seemed more appropriate than ever to use questions for headlines and introductory paragraphs. The COVID-19 outbreak has left most of us with more questions than answers, and the answers we get change weekly or even more rapidly.

continue >>

Engage

You invested countless hours planning and executing the perfect sales incentive program. The awards selection captured attention immediately. The...

continue >>

Micro Coaching Videos

Click to view Micro Coaching Videos with Tim Hagen:

  1. “Coaching Sales People”
  2. “Coaching to Sales Forecast”
  3. “Price Objections”
  4. ...all videos

Closers (...by Sony)

Laura Vanderkam

In the WFH environment, managers would be wise to manage to the task, not the clock, says Laura Vanderkam, author of “The New Corner Office: How the Most Successful People Work From Home.” Read our Q&A.

continue >>

Lift (...by Seiko)

How important are end-of-month/quarter/year dates for sales revenues? On one level, they’re everything. Deadlines drive activity. On another level,...

continue >>

Free Whitepapers

SMMConnect Webinar Sponsorships

Learn about SMM's Webinar opportunities:

Digital Sponsors