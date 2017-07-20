Using Motivations to Turbo-Charge Your Career

“Game changer” is a term you hear often when people talk about how technology has changed their industry.
In sales, you look for every competitive edge. So recent developments in the field of psychology that point to intrinsic motivations as the key to peak creativity and performance could help sales professionals.
First it’s important to understand what motivations are and how they work. There are two major types:
Intrinsic: Deeply personal values and beliefs.
Extrinsic: Tangible rewards, such as pay, or consequences, such as punishment.
Intrinsic motivations are the most powerful personal drivers because they represent your deepest needs. Extrinsic motivations are about what others want from you and can undermine your performance.
The bottom line: Intrinsic motivations are what make you thrive.
How Motivations Work
Motivations are things like your sense of accomplishment in closing a huge deal, belonging to a team, security in knowing you’re good at what you do and freedom to chart your own course. Each of us has a set of core motivations, and how we define them can differ. For example, one sales person may value personal freedom to prospect in the way that suits them, while another is driven by the need to belong to a sales team.
Motivations also influence how we relate to one another. Here’s an example from research I’ve conducted into how motivations define conflict and compatibility in any relationship—including at work.
Person A has these motivations:
Person B has this motivational set:
Motivations are predictive of behavior, so what do these different motivational profiles mean in terms of how these people work together? First, these people share a deep connection because they’re both motivated to create new things. That’s a lot of positive energy and these two people will “click” in a work environment where creativity is valued.
At the same time, they’re likely to come in conflict with each other. The first person tends to be an active planner while the second prefers to be the “idea person.” Imagine the arguments. The planner is frustrated because the “idea person” blows off the details of meeting with a prospect or conducting a discovery call and doesn’t seem to value all the work that goes into them. The second person wonders why the other wastes time and talent worrying about over-preparing and the “little things” that don’t appear to close deals.
If both these people knew and shared their motivations, their work relationship could be much stronger. They could become natural partners by understanding and respecting their “big picture” versus the “little details” that cause conflict. One colleague could nurture the great ideas and the other could make sure they happen, ultimately helping fulfill each other’s intrinsic motivations.
Motivations and Better Salesmanship
On the most fundamental level, if you understand your motivations, you can make a more informed decision about whether you should be in sales, and what kind of sales you should be doing. In terms of job performance, the insight can help in these specific ways:
The most effective salespeople want to meet their customers’ deepest needs. Can understanding your motivations help with that? Only to the extent that you embrace your own motivational profile and filter what others say and do through that lens. Your opportunity is to demonstrate motivational awareness and empathy.
How To Identify Motivations
While there’s lots of research on the importance of motivations, there’s very little on how to reliably identify them. Here are a couple of ways to do it:
At its core, sales is about meeting peoples’ needs. The opportunity is to become a better sales person by understanding your deepest motivations and identifying with others on that more powerful emotional, connective level.
Sean K. Murphy is a Columbia University-trained social psychology practitioner and founder of Inside8.com, creators of a new tool for identifying individual motivations.