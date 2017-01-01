4 Pillars of a Highly Engaged Work Force

by: Paul Nolan

A lot of companies make efforts to increase engagement, but they don’t have the formal mechanisms to plan it and track their progress, says Autumn Manning, co-founder and CEO of YouEarnedIt, a technology company that provides a platform (software as a service) for real-time recognition.

“10 years ago, people got away with not really having a strategic focus. With changes in the work force and the expectations that employees have, having a connection to purpose and core values is important,” says Manning.

Engagement isn’t having a lot of programs that give people stuff, she cautions. She offers her company’s four pillars for building highly engaged work forces:

Driving connection – Making sure collaboration is happening across the company and there is a high level of communication.

Meaning – highly engaged people want to know they are part of worthy purpose and what their role in that is.

Impact – people want to have an impact on others. Engaged and happier employees are those who have the ability to impact someone else, and they want their company to provide them a means to have that impact.

Recognition – Tell employees what they’re doing well – and not once a year or at the end of a quarter. They are hungry for a regular stream of recognition so they can continually define how to get better.