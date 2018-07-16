4 Ways To Maximize Your Marketing Strategy

Having a powerful marketing strategy is vital to the growth and success of your business. However, most industries are highly competitive, and if you fail to launch effective marketing campaigns, you may find yourself in hot water real quick.

To get the most out of your marketing spend, net exceptional ROI, and increase profits, you need to maximize your marketing efforts. Here are 4 ways to make it happen.

1. Content is still king

A strong content marketing strategy should be priority number one. Quality content serves as the foundation for growth and success when it comes to any business’ online presence. This is why content is still king.

Your content marketing assets should be timely, authoritative, and informative. Give your target audience engaging content they can put to use, as well as share. This not only boosts your organic traffic, but also increases your link portfolio to assist in increasing your site’s Google ranking.

Be sure to include keywords in your content. It is an important aspect that helps your target audience actually find the content you publish online. “Yes, we do want to create useful, engaging content,” Kathryn Aragon of Crazy Egg explained. “But we still want to tell search engines what we’re doing.”

A strong content marketing strategy serves as the core of all other marketing strategies too. Basically, if you fail at content, the rest will be lackluster as well.

2. Think user journey

The way a user interacts with your website and other online assets is important. You want to lie out a user journey that provides the best possible user experience for the highest increase of conversions.

How do you maximize this marketing strategy? Lead your audience on a journey that covers all the different stages of your sales funnel, from awareness to checkout. If you provide people with a stellar user experience, they are more likely to recommend your business to friends and family too.

These recommendations are essential to your bottom line, since consumers trust recommendations from friends and family over brands. According to a Nielson study, 83 percent of consumers trust peers over brands when it comes to making purchase decisions.

However, there is a bit of skill needed. Knowing how to make a business website with a powerful user experience at the forefront can move customers through the buyer funnel faster, increasing those highly coveted conversions.

3. Spread the word via social media

Social media is a very powerful marketing asset. If you don’t have a social media marketing strategy, you should develop one as soon as possible. From Facebook to YouTube, social media provides a direct line to your target audience and can increase touch points needed to convert.

However, it is important to know where your target audience is hanging out online. For example, if your target demographic is mainly female between the age of 18 and 34, you may find more success using Pinterest over any other social channel. This is because around 80 percent of Pinterest users are female.

It’s also vital to know the current social trends to maximize marketing results. For instance, Instagram and SnapChat are trending right now, so it would be worth exploring those social media networks for your business.

Be sure to post social media content consistently using a social media calendar. You can also use Buffer or Hootsuite to schedule social posts and monitor/engage with your business’ followers.

4. Utilize visual content marketing

Video content has become an essential element in increasing engagement on social media, as well as driving more traffic to websites. To jump on this trend, you should begin developing more video content for each stage of the buyer journey (awareness, evaluation, conversion).

This also serves as support for your written content too. You can pair your articles with videos embedded in the text to increase target audience engagement as a whole. This can be beneficial for increasing user experience and help increase Google ranking, since site dwell time will increase.

YouTube is also the second largest search engine in the world. With more video content at the ready, you can leverage the more than 1 billion YouTube users who watch 5 billion videos per day. This serves as a very powerful marketing channel that simply can’t be ignored.

Is Your Marketing Strategy Working?

Marketing takes on multiple forms across multiple sales channels. Knowing how to leverage each marketing strategy in an effective, wide reaching way can have a significant impact on your business’ profits. If your marketing strategy isn’t working, it may be time to try a few of the above ways to facilitate increased growth and success. What is your most profitable strategy? We want to know!

Kostas Chiotis is a blogger and a content marketing specialist. When he is not working he loves travelling and learning new things. You can find more about him by checking his blog opportunitiesplanet.com