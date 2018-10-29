 

A knowledge gap crisis

Mon, 10/29/2018 - 13:38
Author: 
Paul Nolan

Before I began researching this issue’s cover story, I had no idea the lack of sales management training was as dire a problem as it is. We thought there was a gap in training for B2B sales managers, but quickly discovered that “gap” is actually a canyon (hence the cover image).

In a 2017 report titled “Sales Managers: Overwhelmed and Underdeveloped,” CSO Insights reports almost 40 percent of organizations spend $500 or less annually on sales manager training. The Association for Talent Development found that only 11 percent of companies offer their sales managers extensive training and 22 percent don’t train them at all — compared to 66 percent of those same organizations that train sales reps at least annually.

The cost to companies is real, yet given the inaction to correct the problem, few seem to recognize it is as one. The message is clear: training is not just for frontline sales reps. The ATD report found a significant positive correlation between sales managers who receive training and direct reports who meet quota. The reverse was also true — untrained sales managers led to worse sales performance.

Conventional wisdom holds that companies take their top sales performers, promote them to managers and assume they’ll know how to get others to sell just like they did. It doesn’t work that way.

As Nick Kane, managing partner at Janek Performance Group, stated in a recent blog post, “All the leadership and coaching ability in the world will do little good if a manager doesn’t know how to develop to the particular skills of an account manager.”

Kane also points out that many of today’s sales managers thrived before the current self-educated, digital age customer truly kicked in.

“Today’s sales managers have to refresh and update their selling knowledge and acquire the skills to be able to teach that knowledge to their team. Even those who have current market and customer knowledge still often require training in how to pass along that information.”

As the year winds down, it’s natural for sales managers to assess their sales team and map out strategies to help those who didn’t reach quota in the past year boost their performance in 2019. The message we hope you take away from this issue’s cover story is simple: Maybe the training should start with you.

 

Current Issue

Click to view the current issue:

Click here to subscribe today!

Editor's Notebook

Paul Nolan

Before I began researching this issue’s cover story, I had no idea the lack of sales management training was as dire a problem as it is. We thought there was a gap in training for B2B sales managers, but quickly discovered that “gap” is actually a canyon (hence the cover image).

continue >>

Engage (...by Hinda)

“Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.”     – Confucius The same can be said for sales compensation....

continue >>

Micro Coaching Videos

Click to view Micro Coaching Videos with Tim Hagen:

  1. “Coaching Sales People”
  2. “Coaching to Sales Forecast”
  3. “Price Objections”
  4. ...all videos

Closers (...by Canon)

A new year means a new calendar, and new trends to incorporate into your go-to-market strategy. Forecasting, it is said, is the art of saying what...

continue >>

Lift (...by Seiko)

Maybe we’ve met. Was it was at a trade show or a conference? You said you’ve built a lot of sales incentive programs as a manager, and, not to toot...

continue >>

STOP buying your incentives, rewards and business gifts at retail!

  
 
    

Instead, contact the local and national reps who represent the “Special” or “Corporate” Markets divisions of the leading brands. They understand your needs and are able to deliver solutions that work.

They not only have the latest products and greatest brands, they also have great ideas on building exciting, performance-enhancing programs and often offer special pricing.

Need a plumber?  Call a plumber.
Need incentive merchandise?
Call these IMRA professionals:

Find incentive merchandise suppliers

Free Whitepapers

SMMConnect Webinar Sponsorships

Learn about SMM's Webinar opportunities: