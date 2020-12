Remote selling has an information gap, says Liston Witherill, founder of Serve Don’t Sell, a provider of remote marketing and sales training for service-based businesses and independent consultants.

In remote selling, less information is transmitted, so more weight is assigned to each individual piece of information. The challenge for the remote seller is to fill in as much of the information gap as they possibly can. Witherill lists these core remote selling skills that must be mastered: