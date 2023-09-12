Understanding Digital Sales Transformation – and Common Pitfalls to Avoid

By
Paul Nolan
-
Doug Bushee

The increased adoption of technology comes with an increased use of tech lingo. “Digital transformation” is a term that gets tossed around a lot, and companies are spending millions to make the shift to more and more digital tools.

Digital transformation is occurring in B2B sales, of course. Companies spent millions on sales enablement (another buzzword) software, but much of it doesn’t move the needle. In fact, much of it doesn’t even get used.

In this episode, Doug Bushée of Gartner Sales Practice expounds on an article he wrote for Sales & Marketing Management about three pitfalls of digital sales transformation.

Authors

  • Paul Nolan

    Paul Nolan is the editor of Sales & Marketing Management magazine.

  • Doug Bushée

    Doug Bushée is a VP Analyst in the Gartner Sales Practice and annual speaker at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, covering enablement and sales technology.

