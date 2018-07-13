8 Marketing Lessons Big Brands Can Teach Startups

Startups need guidance and advice from people who have been in their shoes in the past and managed to make it in their respective industries. Learning from those that have been there before can bring a great deal of insight into what to expect and how to tackle some of the main challenges that startups face. Marketing is a strategy that makes or breaks a business. It is an aspect that any company that seeks to succeed should embrace seriously. Learning tactics to market products that a startup has created can be gained from big brands that have penetrated the market and made a name for themselves. Some of the key lessons that a startup can learn include:

Create a Community

People go out and purchase specific products for a number of reasons. They may have seen an advertisement about the product which peaks their interest. There may also be a sale of the product, and they wish to get a good deal on it. A startup can also use Facebook to help their business by connecting with people. The main reason, however, is because they already have a habit of buying a product. For a startup to achieve this, they need to build a community of loyal customers who will always purchase their product no matter what.



Creativity

Startups need to be creative in how they market their products. Traditional means are effective, but in this modern era, they need something extra. Startups should come up with a brilliant and creative marketing strategy that will attract customers to their products. Creativity in their advertisement technique makes all the difference and may give them an upper hand over their competitors. However, creating a complex marketing strategy does not mean that it’s creative. Often, all it takes is trying something different from the norm to make a brand stand out.

Give Freebies

Just because a company is giving free products does not translate to a loss. Giving stuff for free to customers and potential clients is a brilliant marketing style. Once a person tries a product that they got for free and enjoys it, they will desire to try it again transforming them into customers. It is a brilliant example of a marketing strategy that works.

Hold a Contest

People like to compete for fun especially if the prize they stand to win is substantial to them. A startup can increase its brand’s visibility by holding a contest and marketing its products at this time. The mega prize does not need to be money but can be an ambassadorial role or free supply of products for a period of time. All in all, people love friendly competition, and in the end, they may even turn out to be customers.

Organic Social

With the rise of marketing via social media and television, a startup may forget the traditional form of marketing, interacting with people. Employees joining discussion groups to find out what is ailing the community and participating in trending matters helps a lot. Looking for problems which the company’s products can solve is also another way.

Content Marketing

A startup can attract customers to their brand by creating content that’s of high quality online. Content marketing is a vital aspect of marketing products as it brings customers to what they want to consume. Coming up with content that potential customers look for online will help in the growth of your business. Use social media channels for greater success. Ensure that what you put out there is of high value and is tailored to your products’ capabilities.

Events

Hosting an event or sponsoring one brings people together. Selecting the kind of event to hold depends on what a startup is involved in so as to also market itself. It may be a charity event, conference or even a party that allows people to mingle.

Public Relations

The launching of new products and advancements in technology are things that people want to know about. Depending on the size and budget of a startup, they may choose to have an in-house public relations team or use an external one. It is a lucrative sector as in the United States alone it is expected its revenue will increase from $14 billion in 2016 to $19.3 billion by 2020. Making the public aware of the progress of a company is crucial.

Conclusion

Knowing the basics of marketing strategies is a crucial skill that any startup needs to possess. Understanding who the product is for and how to get it to them determines how successful a company will be. It does not matter how good a product is; if the target audience does not know about it, then all other efforts are futile. Marketing entails creating a long-term relationship with clients who will keep coming back for your product. Eventually, this will lead to building a community around your brand that will last for years to come. Marketing is not easy to master, but once a startup gets the gist of it, it will take the company to a whole new level.

Charles Ebert is a career mentor, content writer for theessaywriter.net, motivational speaker and human resources consultant with over 10 years of experience in HR sector. Apart from career mentoring, he loves photography and football. Find him on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Google+.